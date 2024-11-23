Connective Therapeutics To Enter Phase II ConXn Trials

- Connective Therapeutics is to start Phase II dose-ranging clinical trials of its scleroderma treatment, ConXn (recombinant human relaxin H2). It expects to enroll 60 patients with this potentially-fatal connective tissue disease, and will study the effects of active treatment compared to placebo on skin softening, joint mobility, vital organ function and quality of life.
