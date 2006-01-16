Connetics buys PediaMed sales org

California, USA-based Connetics Corp, a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes dermatology products, has said it will acquire the sales organization of PediaMed Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US drugmaker, for $12.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close on January 31, and PediaMed's sales representatives and managers will become Connetics employees effective February 1. Currently, PediaMed's salesforce is structured with 80 territories and 11 sales managers who call on around 8,000 pediatricians USA-wide. PediaMed's chief executive, Cameron Durrant, will become a consultant to Connetics.

Thomas Wiggans, chief executive of Connetics. said: "this transaction is a cost-effective way to leverage our commercial platform in an important market where we currently have limited presence."

Following a one-month training program that begins with the Connetics' national sales meeting in early February, the group will begin selling Evoclin (clindamycin) Foam, 1%, a topical treatment for acne, and Luxiq (betamethasone valerate) Foam, 0.12%, a topical steroid for dermatoses. Desilux (desonide) VersaFoam-EF, 0.05%, a low-potency topical steroid formulated to treat atopic dermatitis, is Connetics' first drug candidate seeking a pediatric label. The firm expects to add Desilux to its portfolio after US Food and Drug Administration approval, currently anticipated in September. The acquisition does not include any commercial products currently sold by the PediaMed sales organization, or rights to any developed by that company.