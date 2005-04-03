Connetics start Ph III program for steroid

Connetics Corp, a California, USA-based specialty pharmaceutical firm that develops and commercializes dermatology products, has initiated a Phase III clinical program for Primolux (formerly referred to as OLUX-EF), a super high-potency topical steroid formulated with 0.05% clobetasol propionate in the group's proprietary VersaFoam-EF emulsion foam delivery vehicle.
Evaluation will comprise two Phase III trials focusing on atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. If the studies are successful, the company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze