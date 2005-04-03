Connetics start Ph III program for steroid

Connetics Corp, a California, USA-based specialty pharmaceutical firm that develops and commercializes dermatology products, has initiated a Phase III clinical program for Primolux (formerly referred to as OLUX-EF), a super high-potency topical steroid formulated with 0.05% clobetasol propionate in the group's proprietary VersaFoam-EF emulsion foam delivery vehicle.

Evaluation will comprise two Phase III trials focusing on atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. If the studies are successful, the company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2005.