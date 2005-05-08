CONRAD Program gets $24M funding for HIV/AIDS studies

The CONRAD program of the Eastern Virginia Medical School, USA, has received a $12.0 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with matching commitment by the US Agency for International Development, for a total of $24.0 million. These grants will allow two multi-country Phase III clinical trials of a product to prevent the transmission of HIV/ AIDS. The main aim of the project is to determine if a vaginal microbicide candidate is an effective and safe method for preventing HIV transmission. CONRAD plans to meet this goal by completing two Phase III HIV prevention trials with a gel consisting of 6% cellulose sulfate, also known as Ushercell, developed in collaboration with Canadian firm Polydex Pharmaceuticals. One study, implemented by CONRAD, will be conducted in India and four African countries. The other, initiated in late 2004 in Nigeria in collaboration with Family Health International, is entirely supported by the USAID.
