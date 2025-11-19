CONSOLIDATION IN TAIWAN DRUG INDUSTRY

As a result of mergers and acquisitions, the number of pharmaceutical manufacturers operating in Taiwan is falling, according to the Economic Daily News.
There were 252 makers of western medicines in Taiwan in 1993, compared with 259 producing herbal medicines and 143 which manufactured medical supplies, the Taiwan Pharmaceutical Industry Association has revealed. However, according to TPIA chief executive Lee Hsiang-tze, "given the small size of Taiwan's market, there are too many manufacturers" operating there.
Meantime, the Taiwan government has said that the country's biotechnology industry will receive more government attention over the next decade, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs has set a goal for biotechnology production of NT$15 billion ($566 million) before the end of this century. At present, this figure is around NT$10 billion.
