CONTINENTAL PROFIT FALL HALTS SPLIT

Continental Pharma Cryosan has reported a second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 1994, profit fall of almost 40% to C$243,000 ($172,500) from C$405,000 a year earlier.

As reported earlier (Marketletter February 21) the company had planned to split into two separate entities, Ibex Technologies and ConPharma Home Health Care. However, the company said that pending income tax charges it had postponed any near-term changes in capitalization.