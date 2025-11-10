Continental's Revenues Advance 5.3%

Continental Pharma Cryosan of Canada announced revenues for the first nine months of the financial year ended April 30, of C$37.7 million ($7.3 million), up 5.3%. The results include contributions by ConPharma Home HealthCare, a US affiliate which was divested in April.
Net profit for the nine-month reporting period was C$8.9 million, or C$0.39 on the A stock and C$0.33 on the firm's B stocks. The sale of CHHC was completed for US$30 million, which resulted in a C$7.7 million special gain for Continental. Net profit also included a 1994 special gain.
Continuing operations showed a loss of C$3.6 million against a profit of C$475,000 in the like, year-earlier period, according to local reports. The loss was attributed to higher expenditure on research.
