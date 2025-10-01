Continued Approval Of Blockbuster Products In '97?

Drug industry watchers in the USA feel that 1997 will continue to see approvals of blockbuster products, with James Keeney of Rodman & Renshaw noting that the higher sales margins of the new drugs "should really push the drug companies' earnings ahead," and that these drugs will keep industry profits high well into the next century.

Treatments for diabetes, high cholesterol levels and baldness will be among the major product approvals for next year, they noted, adding that there will be major competition among a new generation of antipsychotic drugs.

New Wave Of Antipsychotics The battle will open up in the $1 billion schizophrenia market, which analysts note could more than double by the end of the decade. Abbott's Serlect (sertindole) is awaiting imminent Food and Drug Administration approval and Zeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine) could also be approved next year, with Pfizer likely to file a New Drug Application with the agency for ziprasidone. These products will compete with Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone), approved in 1994 and now the most prescibed antipsychotic in the USA, and with Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine), already off to a fast start after its October approval.