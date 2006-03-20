Cook licenses AVI BioPharma's Neugene technology

AVI BioPharma says that it has entered into agreements with Cook Group for the latter's development and commercialization of products for vascular diseases. Cook has specifically licensed AVI's Neugene antisense technology for down-regulating c-myc gene expression in the field of cardiovascular disease. Cook will take over clinical development of AVI's device-related programs for cardiovascular restenosis, including its Resten-NG drug-eluting stent and Resten-MP microparticle delivery programs and its new program for catheter delivery of Resten-NG.

Cook will fully fund the development, clinical and regulatory costs of these programs in the USA and Europe leading to commercialization. This funding is expected to result in expenditures by Cook that could reach $100.0 million.

Cook has also entered into a supply agreement to buy the drugs for development, clinical studies and commercialization from AVI. Because of the drugs' established Phase II clinical efficacy, AVI has forgone certain near-term milestone payments in favor of a double-digit royalty on worldwide product sales and a commercialization milestone. Cook will purchase 692,003 shares of AVI common stock for $5.0 million under a stock purchase agreement. and will take over AVI's facilities and personnel at its Colorado, USA, site.