COOPER VOTES FOR R-PR TAKEOVER

The shareholders of the private French drugmaker Cooperation Pharmaceutique Francaise, which specializes in self-medication products, have endorsed the proposed takeover of the group by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer reported that more than 85% of shares were tendered by March 31, the offer's closing date. In addition, notes the company, the required modifications to Cooper's statutes were approved at a General Meeting on April 1, ensuring the offer's success (dependent upon European Commission authorization). Commenting on the decision, Igor Landau, a president of Rhone-Poulenc, said that "the company is very satisfied with the success of the offer. The acquisition of Cooper will permit the strengthening of the self-medication business and bring pharmacists and patients a competitive and quality service."

The company will have to spend slightly less than 2.8 billion French francs ($483 million) to acquire 90% of Cooper, while Sabeton, Cooper's main shareholder, will get 240 million francs in extra cash as part of the deal. Claude Gros, president of Sabeton, was opposed to the deal but was outvoted by the remainder of Cooper's shareholders. Mr Gros has now renounced all legal actions against Cooper and will take over a small drug firm, Hamel, which has a 3% stake in Cooper.