COPD market set to grow 9% a year to reach $12B by 2014

The increased uptake of expensive maintenance therapies, including drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer, will help drive robust 9% annual growth in the market to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the findings of health care research firm Decision Resources.
The new Pharmacor report, entitled Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease finds that increased uptake of Boehringer Ingelheim/Pfizer's Spiriva (tiotropium), GSK's Advair/Seretide (fluticasone/salmeterol) and AstraZeneca's Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol), will be driven by a growing acceptance in Europe of these expensive and more effective drugs. The increased uptake will also be fuelled by earlier maintenance treatment in the USA and UK and increased prescribing of multiple long-acting bronchodilators for greater symptom control.
The report also says that, although the market will more than double from 2004 to 2014, significant commercial potential for COPD treatments remains largely untapped.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze