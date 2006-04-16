Saturday 8 November 2025

COPD market set to grow 9% a year to reach $12B by 2014

16 April 2006

The increased uptake of expensive maintenance therapies, including drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer, will help drive robust 9% annual growth in the market to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to the findings of health care research firm Decision Resources.

The new Pharmacor report, entitled Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease finds that increased uptake of Boehringer Ingelheim/Pfizer's Spiriva (tiotropium), GSK's Advair/Seretide (fluticasone/salmeterol) and AstraZeneca's Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol), will be driven by a growing acceptance in Europe of these expensive and more effective drugs. The increased uptake will also be fuelled by earlier maintenance treatment in the USA and UK and increased prescribing of multiple long-acting bronchodilators for greater symptom control.

The report also says that, although the market will more than double from 2004 to 2014, significant commercial potential for COPD treatments remains largely untapped.

