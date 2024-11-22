Copley Faces Class Action Suit

Hoechst subsidiary Copley Pharmaceuticals has suffered a set back in fighting law suits over alleged injury from its albuterol asthma drug after a US District Court ruled that a class action suit could be filed against the company. The drug was recalled last December because of bacterial contamination. Copley said that the ruling was unnecessary, but the court said that many more cases may come to light than have been filed so far and so the ruling is needed.
