Copley Results

- Copley Pharmaceuticals, Hoechst's US generic arm, has posted sales for the third quarter ending October 31 of $32.2 million compared to $24.1 million in 1993. However, net income was less than in the same quarter last year, at $4.8 million versus $5.4 million, due to a nonrecurring charge of $1.2 million. Earnings per share were reduced to 25 cents compared to 28 cents for the like, year-earlier period.
