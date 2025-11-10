Cor's Integrelin: Safe But Ineffective?

Cor Therapeutics, a US biotechnology company which has received much attention from the investment community in recent months, suffered a setback towards the end of last week when its lead cardiovascular compound, Integrelin, produced disappointing results in a pivotal Phase III trial. The company's share price plummeted 45% on the day.

Integrelin is a glycoprotein IIa/IIIb antagonist which inhibits platelet aggregation. It is being developed for at least two indications; acute myocardial infarction and as an adjunct to coronary angioplasty procedures in unstable angina patients. The latest data came from a large, multicentered Phase III trial of complications after coronary angioplasty. This trial involved 4,010 patients who received a bolus dose of Integrelin 135mcg/kg and a second dose of 0.5mcg/kg/min or 0.75mcg/kg/ min over 24 hours. Endpoints of this study were death, myocardial infarction or need for urgent intervention up to 30 days post-angioplasty.

Data from Phase II studies of Integrelin in unstable angina patients undergoing coronary angioplasty had suggested that there was a reduction in "clinical events" in the Integrelin-treated arm. The Phase III data confirmed that the drug was safe, "but was not as robust on the efficacy scale," according to Cor's chief executive Vaughn Kailian. At the time of the announcement, the company had only had 36 hours to review the data, but Mr Kailian said that he and the company felt that "it was important, given a lot of activity and speculation, that we put out preliminary data as soon as possible."