Corange "Hedgehog" Deal With Ontogeny

- Corange has entered into a five-year R&D deal with Ontogeny, worth up to $40 million, which will focus on developing Ontogeny's Hedgehog-based therapeutics for the treatment of bone, cartilage and other skeletal disorders. This is the second collaborative agreement for Ontogeny. In July it signed a $80 million deal with Biogen (Marketletter July 29). Ontogeny's Hedgehog family of molecules (Sonic, Indian and Desert) are thought to control the development of many organ systems.
