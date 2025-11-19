Corange Implements Changes At B Mannheim

Curt Engelheim, who recently returned to the helm of Bermuda-based Corange (Marketletter June 5) has announced organizational changes at the company's subsidiaries, Boehringer Mannheim and DePuy.

A new business grouping has been formed by combining the diagnostics and therapeutics divisions of Corange to form the Boehringer Mannheim Group, which will be headed up by Gerald Moeller, who takes on the dual role of president and chief executive.

Corange commented in a press statement that the move should provide a stronger and integrated approach to its customers within local markets and "the efficient development of technologies to meet global needs."