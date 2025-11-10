Corange Posts 16% World Growth 1st Five Months

Boehringer Mannheim holding company Corange Ltd has posted a 16% sales increase worldwide for the first five months of 1995, bringing turnover to $1.6 billion. The forecast for the drugs, diagnostics and medical products concern from its finance director, Walter Zeller, is for double-digit growth (though below 16%) and higher profits.
Last year Corange increased world sales by 8% to $3.4 billion, with the drugs sector up 6% at $918 million and diagnostics a similar 6% higher at $1.9 billion (Marketletter June 19).
Sales of the German group rose 3% in the first five months of 1995 to 994 million Deutschemarks ($11.3 million), with drug sales falling by 1% to 309 million marks. Satisfactory profits are expected from the German group this year, though these will be below 1994 levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze