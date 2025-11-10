Corange Posts 16% World Growth 1st Five Months

Boehringer Mannheim holding company Corange Ltd has posted a 16% sales increase worldwide for the first five months of 1995, bringing turnover to $1.6 billion. The forecast for the drugs, diagnostics and medical products concern from its finance director, Walter Zeller, is for double-digit growth (though below 16%) and higher profits.

Last year Corange increased world sales by 8% to $3.4 billion, with the drugs sector up 6% at $918 million and diagnostics a similar 6% higher at $1.9 billion (Marketletter June 19).

Sales of the German group rose 3% in the first five months of 1995 to 994 million Deutschemarks ($11.3 million), with drug sales falling by 1% to 309 million marks. Satisfactory profits are expected from the German group this year, though these will be below 1994 levels.