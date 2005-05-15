Corcept starts 3rd Ph III trial for Corlux

USA-based Corcept Therapeutics has initiated its third Phase III clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Corlux (mifepristone) for the treatment of the psychotic features of psychotic major depression.
The agent has been granted fast-track designation for this indication and the firm anticipates having initial study results available by the end of 2006. Results from two ongoing Phase III trials are expected to be reported during the first half of next year.
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