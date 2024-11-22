Core Technologies Products In Phase II

Scottish company Core Technologies has announced that two of its controlled-delivery systems, a morphine rectal suppository and miconazole pessary, will be entering Phase II trials in the next few months. The company will fund the trials using a L1.3 million ($2.02 million) government grant provided by Scottish Enterprise.

The funding package includes an agreement with Calvert Social Venture Fund to manage selected clinical trials and regulatory submissions in the USA on behalf of Core.