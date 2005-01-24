Corgenix and Genesis Bioventures merger called off

Corgenix Medical Corp has said that, due to the lack of progress towards the completion of the $6 million merger-related financing and the expiration of key dates within the associated agreement and plan, it has decided to terminate the proposed alliance with fellow US firm Genesis Bioventures.

Commenting on the situation, Douglas Simpson, president of Corgenix, stated: "we regret that it was necessary to terminate the proposed merger after spending so much time and energy on it. Both companies have been working very hard over the past 18 months to complete this merger. However, on the positive side, Corgenix is investigating a broad range of business opportunities, including the pursuit of our own equity financing. We remain very excited about the future prospects for Corgenix, and will therefore continue to advance the core medical diagnostics business while exploring financing and strategic opportunities as they are presented."