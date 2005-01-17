Corgentech files IND for dermatitis drug

Corgentech has filed an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to commence Phase I/II clinical trials of its NF-kappaB Decoy (NF-kB Decoy) drug candidate for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, dose-ranging trial is designed to investigate the safety and feasibility of repeated application of three concentrations of NF-kB Decoy in adult patients with mild-to-moderate eczema. A second trial of the agent will be conducted in Europe and is expected to begin in the first half of 2005 in a similar patient population, the group said.