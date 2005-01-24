Corixa and Genentech sign license agreement

The USA's Corixa and Genentech say they have entered into a licensing agreement under which the former firm will grant the latter exclusive global rights to a novel undisclosed target for the potential development of humanized antibody-based therapeutics.

Under the terms of the accord, Corixa will receive a $1.6 million upfront license fee and may gain up to an additional $8.25 million in future regulatory and commercial milestone-based payments as well as royalties on product sales. Genentech is responsible for funding the development and commercialization of any resulting therapeutic based on the antibody target.