Corixa and Lorantis sign hep B vacc deal

USA-based developer of immunotherapeutics Corixa Corp and Cambridge, UK-based immunotherapy group Lorantis have entered into a joint collaboration centered on the development of a therapeutic hepatitis B vaccine, containing the former's RC-529 adjuvant and the latter's CV-1831, a hepatitis B core antigen.

The deal was born from initial R&D carried out by Corixa and US company Apovia, which previously owned CV-1831 under an earlier agreement before Lorantis purchased all of its interest in the vaccine technology (Marketletter September 1, 2003).