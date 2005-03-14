Corixa and Lorantis sign hep B vacc deal

USA-based developer of immunotherapeutics Corixa Corp and Cambridge, UK-based immunotherapy group Lorantis have entered into a joint collaboration centered on the development of a therapeutic hepatitis B vaccine, containing the former's RC-529 adjuvant and the latter's CV-1831, a hepatitis B core antigen.
The deal was born from initial R&D carried out by Corixa and US company Apovia, which previously owned CV-1831 under an earlier agreement before Lorantis purchased all of its interest in the vaccine technology (Marketletter September 1, 2003).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze