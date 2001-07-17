Corixa and Nycomed co-promote Metastron

An agreement has been announced between Corixa and Nycomed AmershamImaging in which the former's US sales force will co-promote the latter's Metastron (strontium-89 chloride injection) which, with a single injection, can reduce the pain of metastatic bone disease associated with certain types of cancer for up to six months, without causing the disorientation and drowsiness observed with other types of pain relief medication. Under the terms of the agreement, Corixa will receive financial incentives based on specific sales levels.