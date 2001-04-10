Corixa planning acne vaccine

Corixa plans to develop a prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine foracne, after decoding a group of genes from an organism, Propionibacterium acnes, that causes the skin disorder. It has identified 30 proteins, of which it hopes to combine two or three, that act as antigens by triggering the immune system to suppress acne. The firm's partner, Genset SA, has determined the precise order of the 2.8 million pairs of genes in P acnes.