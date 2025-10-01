Corixa's Breast Cancer Vaccine Now In Phase I

Seattle, USA-based Corixa Corp has started enrolling patients into a Phase I study of its breast and ovarian cancer vaccine based on Her2/Neu peptide antigens. The firm is now seeking development partners for the project.

Mark McDade, Corixa's chief operating officer, also told the Marketletter that the company's lead product, a Muc-1 tumor antigen-based vaccine for breast, pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients, will start Phase II trials in pancreatic cancer in the spring of 1997. Meantime, the firm's antigen discovery program has yielded a range of potent antigens for breast and prostate cancer, tuberculosis and leishmaniasis.

The vaccines are designed to stimulate a pro-inflammatory Th1 and cytotoxic T lymphocyte response, which are essential if long-term, potent immune responses are to be generated. Corixa's approach involves the delivery of antigen using microspheres for improved uptake by antigen-presenting cells.