Corixa shareholder says no to GSK offer

UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline's $300.0 million acquisition of US firm Corixa Corp looks set for a bumpy ride (Marketletter May 9), after one of the latter's major shareholders said it is opposed to the deal because the offer is too low.

MPM BioEquities plans to vote its 1.1 million shares, equal to around 1.8% of Corixa's capitalization, against the $4.40 per share offer, which it claims is 32% under what it believes to be a "fair and resonable value" at $6.50, The Associated Press has reported. At the time of GSK's bid, this was said to be a premium of 48% on Corixa's then share price.

On the same day as this news broke, Corixa and GSK announced that the waiting period imposed by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act expired on June 13, although the transaction remians subject to shareholder approval. A special meeting of Corixa stockholders has been convened for July 12, and the two companies say they expect to complete the deal as quickly as possible thereafter.