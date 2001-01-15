Corixa starts pivotal Ph III with RC-529

US biotechnology firm Corixa Corp has initiated a Phase III, randomized,controlled pivotal trial to test the efficacy and safety of its C-529 synthetic adjuvant when used in combination with AgB, a commercially-approved vaccine, for the prevention of hepatitis B virus infection. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the number of subjects who become seroprotected at 90 days after two vaccinations with AgB plus RC-529 compared with AgB alone.