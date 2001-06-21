Corixa updates Melacine trial

Corixa has completed a pivotal trial of its Melacine vaccine for thetreatment of stage II melanoma following the removal of a primary tumor. The drug was approved in Canada two years ago (Marketletter November 15, 1999) but, in order to obtain US approval, the company has agreed to provide the US Food and Drug Administration with more recent mortality and disease recurrence data before it proceeds with completion of a Biologics Licence Application filing. The data revealed a significant improvement in disease-free survival, compared to surgery alone, in patients who expressed either class I human leukocyte antigen A2 or HLA C3 genes, which are associated with a beneficial clinical response to Melacine treatment.
