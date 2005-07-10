Corporate M&A activity will remain strong, says PwC

Corporate M&A activity will remain strong during the second half of 2005 as companies seek growth through acquisitions in consolidating industries such as automotive, retail, utilities, energy, health care and financial services, according to the Transaction Services group of PricewaterhouseCoopers. However, the combination of a stalled junk bond market and potentially higher interest rates could pose a problem later in the year, it notes.

Health care M&A is expected to continue at a good pace, while significant interest from private equity, coupled with corporations making strategic acquisitions to meet growth objectives is driving this activity.