CORRECTION: Genzyme

CORRECTION: In the August 8 issue of the Marketletter, we incorrectlty stated that the DCOR trial of Genzyme's Renagel was "the largest outcomes study ever conducted in the hemodialysis population," while it is the largest trial in this population "with a medicine." We apologize for our mistake.
