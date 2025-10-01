Correction in GW share Price An Over-reaction?

The correction in Glaxo Wellcome's share price over the past month or so is an over-reaction, say analysts at Morgan Stanley. Financial results announced in early March were a disappointment to the market, and a downgrading by another corporate broker did not help sentiment.

The firm is facing patent expiry of its leading product antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine), and although this has been clear for some time, growth from the new products coming through has been disappointing. Some analysts and observers suggest that the growth cannot offset declines in Zantac and another key product facing patent expiration, the antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir).

The Morgan Stanley analysts argue that this may have been true in the earlier part of last year, but suggest that it is looking increasingly like an historical perspective. They say this on the evidence of recent IMS data for sales in the USA of antimigraine agent Imitrex (sumatriptan), Epivir (lamivudine), and Flonase (fluticasone). Also the analysts suggest that the recent performance of Valtrex (valaciclovir) is looking more encouraging.