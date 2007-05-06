Friday 24 October 2025

CORRECTION: Merck & Co's Januvia

6 May 2007

In the April 30 issue of Pharma Marketletter we reported that Merck & Co's antidiabetic agent Januvia (sitagliptin) is currently under US regulatory review. The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration late last year (Marketletter October 23, 2006). We apologise for our mistake.

