CORRECTION: Merck KGaA

In the October 30 issue of Pharma Marketletter it was reported that Germany's Merck KGaA had booked an impairment of 34.0 million euros ($43.3 million) on production equipment and inventories following its decision to exit from the chemical pigments market. Merk points out that the impairment resulted from its decision to focus on high-margin pigment products, rather than on the high-volume end of the market. We apologise for our error.