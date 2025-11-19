Correction: MMD/Nippon Pharma

- CORRECTION: MMD Inc, the leading contract drug sales group in the USA, and not Marion Merrell Dow (as erroneously stated in the Marketletter of June 26, page 2), has acquired a stake in the Japanese company Nippon Pharma Promotion. And it is of Marion Merrell Dow that Germany's Hoechst is taking control. We apologise for any confusion or embarrasement this error has caused.
