Correction: Organon Teknika and Il Yang Pharmaceutical's BBcell Tab

- Correction: Organon Teknika is based in the Netherlands and is not a Japanese company as was erroneously reported in last week's Marketletter. In addition, the September 11 issue of Marketletter stated that Il Yang Pharmaceutical's BBcell Tab had been launched in Japan. This was a mistake as BBcell tab was launched in the company's domestic market Korea. Marketletter apologises for any problems these inaccuracies may have caused.
