CORRECTION: Takeda's ramelteon is not FDA approved

On December 23 (with a January 3 & 10 dateline), we erroneously issued a story (electronically only) stating that Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America had received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for its insomnia drug ramelteon (TAK-375). At this moment, ramelteon has not gained marketing approval in the USA, although a New Drug Application has been on file with the FDA since September 2004. We apologize for this mistake and for any inconvenience it may have caused.
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