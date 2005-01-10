CORRECTION: Takeda's ramelteon is not FDA approved

On December 23 (with a January 3 & 10 dateline), we erroneously issued a story (electronically only) stating that Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America had received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for its insomnia drug ramelteon (TAK-375). At this moment, ramelteon has not gained marketing approval in the USA, although a New Drug Application has been on file with the FDA since September 2004. We apologize for this mistake and for any inconvenience it may have caused.