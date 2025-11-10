Correction: Upjohn's Minoxidil In Impotence

In the Marketletter Monitor article on Impotence (Marketletter July 17), reference was made to Upjohn's Rogaine (minoxidil), which discussed the product's use in inducing penile erection. This appears to be an out-of-date comment, and Upjohn has asked us to publish the following corrective statement:
"Upjohn discontinued its topical minoxidil program for male impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction (ED), in May 1994. Results from a multicenter clinical trial showed that minoxidil did not show significant efficacy versus placebo in treating ED." The company adds that for more information on ED - including information on Upjohn's Caverject Sterile Powder (alprostadil), patients should contact a urologist or other physician experienced in its diagnosis and treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze