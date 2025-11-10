Correction: Upjohn's Minoxidil In Impotence

In the Marketletter Monitor article on Impotence (Marketletter July 17), reference was made to Upjohn's Rogaine (minoxidil), which discussed the product's use in inducing penile erection. This appears to be an out-of-date comment, and Upjohn has asked us to publish the following corrective statement:

"Upjohn discontinued its topical minoxidil program for male impotence, also known as erectile dysfunction (ED), in May 1994. Results from a multicenter clinical trial showed that minoxidil did not show significant efficacy versus placebo in treating ED." The company adds that for more information on ED - including information on Upjohn's Caverject Sterile Powder (alprostadil), patients should contact a urologist or other physician experienced in its diagnosis and treatment.