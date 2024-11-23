Cortech Inc Cuts 3rd Qtr Losses

Cortech Inc has announced a reduction in net loss of 15.7% to $1.9million for the third quarter, 1997, and expenses decreased 25% to $2.7 million compared to the same period last year, in line with the company's downsizing strategy. Kenneth Lynn, chief executive, said that Cortech had virtually discontinued its R&D operations, with activity now being focused on protecting asset value.
