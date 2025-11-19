CORTECH PRODUCTS MOVE FORWARD

Cortech has reported progress in two of its key product development categories, namely the bradykinin antagonist and elastase inhibitor programs. The first news is that the company has initiated a second Phase II study of its lead product Bradycor, also known as CP-0127, a bradykinin antagonist which is being developed in the first instance for systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and suspected sepsis.
Bradykinin is an inflammatory mediator generated immediately after tissue injury or infection, and is produced by the activation of kallikrein, an enzyme present in many tissues and particularly neutrophils. Bradykinin has many diverse activities - it causes hypotension, endothelial damage, stimulates pain potently, plays a major role in the migration of inflammatory cells to sites of tissue injury and is one of the most potent inducers of tissue edema after trauma.
Cortech completed patients enrollment of its first three-day Phase II study in April, and first results are expected shortly. The second study, which will involve 100 patients, will look at a seven-day treatment regimen to see if it will be appropriate to include this infusion group in a subsequent Phase III trial. "Evidence from other studies with these type of drugs suggests that some patients may derive additional benefit from a longer than three-day treatment," said Timothy Rodell, executive vice president of operations and product development.
