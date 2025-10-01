Cortech Revenues Up, Losses Down

Cortech Inc of the USA reported a net loss for 1995 of around $16.4 million, compared with some $26.7 million the previous year. Income, however, improved from $3.2 million to $6.8 million, largely due to revenue recognized under agreements signed in 1995 with Ono Pharmaceuticals of Japan and UK company SmithKline Beecham. R&D spending in 1995 amounted to $18.6 million, down sharply on the 1994 spend of $25.0 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 1995 was $2 million, versus $6.2 million, or $0.11 per share, in 1994 ($0.35 per share in 1995). Revenues were $2.7 million, compared with $820,000.