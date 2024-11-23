Cortecs' AGM Provides Company Update

This year has been one of considerable achievement for Cortecs, with the raising of L15 million ($23.7 million) through the placing of new ordinary shares and the gaining of a full listing and admission to the London Stock Exchange, said Glenn Travers, chairman of the company, at the firm's annual general meeting in London. Together with the group's existing cash resources, he said, it is anticipated that funding for the company is in place for at least the next two years.
Turning to the group's main business - developing oral drug delivery systems - Mr Travers said that advances have been made in all core activities in the last few months.
Macromol, a system for the oral delivery of proteins and peptides in humans, has been shown in Phase I trials to be an effective means of delivering salmon calcitonin, used in the treatment of osteoporosis. In June, the company commenced Phase II clinical trials of its oral salmon calcitonin candidate for the treatment of post-menopausal osteoporosis and Paget's disease, and these will involve 36 patients at a leading London hospital. Positive results from the trial will lead to expanded trials in 1995 for registration purposes, said Mr Travers. In addition, he noted, progress has been made in animal studies on the oral delivery of insulin, and this program has now entered into Phase I studies.
