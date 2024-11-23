Cortecs Flu Vaccine Enters Phase I

- As was reported in the Marketletter, November 25, Cortecs has now officially announced the start of its Phase I trial with Flustat, its oral influenza vaccine. It will include 40 healthy subjects who will be divided into four groups to determine the preferred vaccinating regime. The systemic and mucosal immune responses will also be tested. It is hoped that an oral vaccine will have fewer side effects and will induce compliance compared to the injectable formulation.