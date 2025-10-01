Cortecs Gains Funds For Ulcer Vaccine

Cortecs International has entered into a third R&D syndication, for a total of L1.21 million ($1.87 million) over a three-year period, to fund the further development of its oral therapeutic vaccine for Helicobacter pylori infection. H pylori is causal in the majority of peptic ulcers and gastric cancer.

Cortecs' wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, the Australian Institute of Mucosal Immunology, will use the funds to continue its work in formulating biosynthesized H pylori antigen (the same as the one used in Cortec's Helisal diagnostic tests) into the company's proprietary Macrosol delivery system. This system has been shown to enhance immunity following oral immunization in animals.

Cortecs announced two other R&D syndications at the end of 1994, for its oral flu vaccine (Flustat) and oral candidiasis vaccine (Moniliastat).