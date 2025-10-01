Cortecs Gains Funds For Ulcer Vaccine

Cortecs International has entered into a third R&D syndication, for a total of L1.21 million ($1.87 million) over a three-year period, to fund the further development of its oral therapeutic vaccine for Helicobacter pylori infection. H pylori is causal in the majority of peptic ulcers and gastric cancer.
Cortecs' wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, the Australian Institute of Mucosal Immunology, will use the funds to continue its work in formulating biosynthesized H pylori antigen (the same as the one used in Cortec's Helisal diagnostic tests) into the company's proprietary Macrosol delivery system. This system has been shown to enhance immunity following oral immunization in animals.
Cortecs announced two other R&D syndications at the end of 1994, for its oral flu vaccine (Flustat) and oral candidiasis vaccine (Moniliastat).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze