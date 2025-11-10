Cortecs In Calcitonin Deal With Japan's Towa

UK pharmaceutical company Cortecs International has signed an exclusive agreement with the Japanese firm Towa Pharmaceutical relating to Cortecs' oral formulation of salmon calcitonin for the treatment of osteoporosis. The distribution agreement will run for 15 years. In return, Cortecs says it will receive "significant milestone payments" from Towa.

Towa is granted exclusive sales and distribution rights in Japan, and can appoint partners in Japan to maximize sales of the product. The Japanese firm will carry out all necessary clinical trials at its cost and obtain registration for the product in Japan, according to Cortecs. Also, Towa has the right to any improvements in the delivery system for the oral formulation of the product.

The market for osteoporosis treatments in Japan is estimated to grow from $1.1 billion to more than $3 billion during the next five years, according to Michael Flynn, president of Cortecs. Towa already sells injectable calcitonin in Japan and makes an ideal partner as a Japanese pharmaceutical company with relevant experience in the calcitonin market, says Cortecs.