Cortecs Joins Nasdaq National Market

- UK company Cortecs International, which has its American Depositary Receipts traded on the US Nasdaq Small-Cap Market, received approval for inclusion on the Nasdaq National Market and commenced trading on Aril 29. The move should increase awareness of Cortecs in the USA, commented the firm. Cortecs is also quoted on the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.
