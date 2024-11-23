Cortecs Launches Osteoporosis Kit

Cortecs has launched its point-of-care diagnostic for osteoporosis,Osteosal, in the UK. The test measures Cortecs' proprietary CrossLaps marker, which indicates bone resorption when present in high levels. A result can be expected within minutes, says the firm.
Osteosal joins Cortecs' Helisal and Helisal One Step tests for Helicobacter pylori, which are already available. Launch of Osteosal to general practitioners is forecast for the spring of 1998.
