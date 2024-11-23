Cortecs To Co-Develop Oral Insulin

- Cortecs is to develop its novel oral insulin formulation with Danish organizations Osteometer Biotech and the Center for Clinical and Basic Research. They are to run the clinical trials for the diabetes treatment at their own cost, but will receive royalties on the product if it acquires European marketing approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze