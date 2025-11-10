Cortex' Ampalex Has Positive Effects On Memory Performance

A Phase I study of Cortex' Ampalex (CX516), carried out by researchers in Germany, has revealed that the drug is safe and appears to have positive effects on memory performance scales.

Ampalex is one of a family of AMPA receptor agonists, known as ampakines, which Cortex is developing for the treatment of neurological conditions characterized by depressed glutaminergic transmission in the brain. These agents act by increasing the flow of current through the AMPA-type glutamate receptor in response to glutamate binding, ie selectively activating only those neurons which are stimulated by transmitter. Facilitating AMPA receptors is thought to promote the induction of the long-term potentiation (LTP) effect, which is implicated in a number of studies as an important aspect of memory.

The study was conducted by Werner Herrmann of the Free University in Berlin, and enrolled 48 healthy volunteers. Each was given either placebo or one of six different doses of Ampalex. A battery of psychological and psychometric tests was given three hours before and after administration of the drug.