Cortex' Ampalex: Phase I Results

- Cortex has reported the results of its second Phase I trial of Ampalex (CX516), under development for the treatment of memory and cognition deficits in sufferers of Alzheimer's disease. Ampalex is an ampakine, increasing the flow of current through the AMPA-type glutamate receptor in response to neurotransmitter binding. The three-dose study involved elderly patients (younger patients were used in the first trial), and found that a single dose was safe and well-tolerated.